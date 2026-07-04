Saline Police Department switches out some hybrid vehicles for gas-powered cars

The Saline City Council approved the purchase of two new patrol vehicles for the Saline Police Department.

Saline is replacing some of its hybrid police cars with gas-powered vehicles because the hybrids didn’t fully suit the city’s needs.

Andrew Hartwig is the Deputy Chief of Police. He says it's good to have a variety of vehicles that use different fuel sources. He says the choice to purchase gas-powered cars was made due to logistical reasons.

“We would love to continue with hybrids, but because we’re running so much electronic equipment and the battery needs and just the cycling and idling time for police cars, it’s tough on those vehicles right now.”

Hartwig says the department will have more eco-friendly options for its fleet when future vehicles have lower maintenance costs and better energy efficiency.

The new cars will be joining the police force sometime around early winter.

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