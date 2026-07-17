City of Saline extends Recreation Center Implementation Team

The Saline Recreation Center Implementation Team has been extended through the end of 2028. The group completed its initial task of revenue financial priorities and possible revenue sources. Now, it will stay involved as recommendations begin to be applied.

The team will serve in an advisory and oversight role. The goal is to find long-term sustainability opportunities for the Rec Center. Partnerships are being pursued with the YMCA and other organizations.

One proposed avenue no longer being considered is a Rec Center millage through Saline Area Schools. Superintendent Rachel Kowalski says that’s something the district does not support.

“We value our partnership and are always willing to go to the table to talk about opportunities, but, at this time, we don’t have any plans to engage in that with the City of Saline.”

It was also not a recommendation of the Rec Center Team. The city is looking to see if it can get any funding via the county’s Older Persons Millage. The team says thoughtful investment today will strengthen the center for years to come.

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