Saline Area Schools asking voters to renew two millages

Saline Area Schools has a pair of millage renewals on the August Primary ballot.

The school district is asking voters to renew its Sinking Millage Fund, which is used for the repair of school buildings, technology upgrades and security improvements.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski says the millage allows those improvements to occur without having to dip into funds that should be going to educate students.

“So, we’re looking to continue that, so that we’re able to preserve general fund dollars for classrooms and for those instructional and support pieces for kiddos that we need the most.”

The CARES Recreation Millage is also up for renewal. Both are for ten years. The dollars are used to operate the public playgrounds and other recreation in the district.

Early voting in Washtenaw County begins on July 25th.

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