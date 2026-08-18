U.S. Rep. Dingell holds election security town hall

A few dozen people were on hand Monday night as Michigan 6th district Congresswoman Debbie Dingell held a Washtenaw County town hall meeting to discuss election security.

Dingell was joined by state legislators and election officials to discuss what is being done on the local, state, and federal level to protect the voting process. Questions were asked from ensuring non-citizens don’t cast votes to preventing voter intimidation at the polls.

Dingell says the state’s system shows voter fraud is a very rare occurrence.

“Our Attorney General, they did an audit statewide after the last election. They investigated 16 people and announced last week that we were prosecuting six people.”

Dingell is also demanding answers from the U.S. Postal Service following reports of delays of absentee ballots and political mail deliveries across Southeast Michigan. She says five Ann Arbor postal routes were without assigned carriers on August 1st.

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