© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Rep. Dingell holds election security town hall

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 18, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie address residents at an election security town hall at Washtenaw Community College on August 17, 2026.
1 of 3  — IMG_20260817_181018887_BURST000_COVER.jpg
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie address residents at an election security town hall at Washtenaw Community College on August 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents attend an election security town hall at Washtenaw Community College on August 17, 2026.
2 of 3  — IMG_20260817_180100982_HDR.jpg
Residents attend an election security town hall at Washtenaw Community College on August 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Rep. Jennifer Conlin, Sen. Sue Shink, Rep. Morgan Foreman, Rep. Jason Morgan, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Deputy Sec of State Aghogho Edevbie, Rep. Carrie Rheingans, Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. and Washtenaw County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum preside over an election security town hall at Washtenaw Community College on August 17, 2026.
3 of 3  — IMG_20260817_180947364.jpg
(From L to R) Rep. Jennifer Conlin, Sen. Sue Shink, Rep. Morgan Foreman, Rep. Jason Morgan, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, Deputy Sec of State Aghogho Edevbie, Rep. Carrie Rheingans, Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. and Washtenaw County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum preside over an election security town hall at Washtenaw Community College on August 17, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A few dozen people were on hand Monday night as Michigan 6th district Congresswoman Debbie Dingell held a Washtenaw County town hall meeting to discuss election security.

Dingell was joined by state legislators and election officials to discuss what is being done on the local, state, and federal level to protect the voting process. Questions were asked from ensuring non-citizens don’t cast votes to preventing voter intimidation at the polls.

Dingell says the state’s system shows voter fraud is a very rare occurrence.

“Our Attorney General, they did an audit statewide after the last election. They investigated 16 people and announced last week that we were prosecuting six people.”

Dingell is also demanding answers from the U.S. Postal Service following reports of delays of absentee ballots and political mail deliveries across Southeast Michigan. She says five Ann Arbor postal routes were without assigned carriers on August 1st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countywashtenaw community collegeDebbie Dingelltown hallvoter misinformationvoter fraudVotingElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content