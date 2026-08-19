Saline wants answers from EGLE on proposed data center wastewater permit

The City of Saline has questions for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). They’re ahead of EGLE granting a discharge permit to Related Digital for the Oracle Data Center in nearby Saline Township.

EGLE proposes to issue a permit for a wastewater treatment plant on site. The treated sanitary wastewater from the data center would be discharged into the Saline River. EGLE currently is collecting comments and objections on allowing the permit.

Saline Mayor Pro-tem Nicole Rice says they’re asking EGLE for more details since the city has a treatment plant downstream.

“One of our concerns is that we need a growth estimate of the load that will be put on the permit that the city currently holds for our wastewater treatment plant.”

EGLE is collecting comments until August 24th. They say all will be considered in the final decision to grant a permit. It’s still to be decided if EGLE will hold a public hearing.

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