© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ypsilanti Township passes moratorium on new major electric infrastructure

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 19, 2026 at 9:20 AM EDT
Rendering of the DTE substation for the U-M/Los Alamos facility in Ypsilanti Township.
1 of 5  — IMG_20260818_205127616_HDR.jpg
Rendering of the DTE substation for the U-M/Los Alamos facility in Ypsilanti Township.
Ypsilanti Township
Protest signs opposing the U-M/Los Alamos facility are placed outside of Ypsilanti Township Hall.
2 of 5  — IMG_20260818_173134344.jpg
Protest signs opposing the U-M/Los Alamos facility are placed outside of Ypsilanti Township Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Protestors hand out T-shirts opposing the U-M/Los Alamos facility outside Ypsilanti Township Hall.
3 of 5  — IMG_20260818_173318435_BURST000_COVER.jpg
Protestors hand out T-shirts opposing the U-M/Los Alamos facility outside Ypsilanti Township Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meets on August 18, 2026. Township attorney Doug Winters (far right) addresses the audience.
4 of 5  — IMG_20260818_183536859_HDR.jpg
The Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meets on August 18, 2026. Township attorney Doug Winters (far right) addresses the audience.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi speaks at the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting on August 18, 2026.
5 of 5  — Yousef in Ypsi Twp.jpg
Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi speaks at the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting on August 18, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ypsilanti Township has approved a 180-day moratorium on any new major electric infrastructure. It’s on the heels of the University of Michigan’s decision to build a high-tech computing center on a parcel next to the Huron River.

Last week, U-M announced it selected the heavily wooded parcel for the center instead of a site next to Willow Run Airport. Part of the plan is for DTE to construct a 110-megawatt substation. That would equal the current power usage of all of Ypsilanti Township.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says that’s why they need to pause its construction.

“We need to make sure it’s in the right location from a planning standpoint, and we need to make sure that we have ordinances in place that require DTE or any electrical company to go through a process.”

The Township has been fighting the proposed U-M/Los Alamos project for over a year. The university is hosting a town hall meeting at the Eagle Crest Marriott in Ypsilanti Township on September 9th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti TownshipThe University of MichiganBrenda StumboLos Alamos Laboratory Data CenterDTE Energy Co.data centersHuron Rivermoratoriumutilitiesinfrastructureenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content