Ypsilanti Township passes moratorium on new major electric infrastructure

Ypsilanti Township has approved a 180-day moratorium on any new major electric infrastructure. It’s on the heels of the University of Michigan’s decision to build a high-tech computing center on a parcel next to the Huron River.

Last week, U-M announced it selected the heavily wooded parcel for the center instead of a site next to Willow Run Airport. Part of the plan is for DTE to construct a 110-megawatt substation. That would equal the current power usage of all of Ypsilanti Township.

Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says that’s why they need to pause its construction.

“We need to make sure it’s in the right location from a planning standpoint, and we need to make sure that we have ordinances in place that require DTE or any electrical company to go through a process.”

The Township has been fighting the proposed U-M/Los Alamos project for over a year. The university is hosting a town hall meeting at the Eagle Crest Marriott in Ypsilanti Township on September 9th.

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