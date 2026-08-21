Downtown Chelsea’s newest park revitalizes former industrial site

What was previously an industrial area is opening today as a new park along Main Street near downtown Chelsea.

It took five years and $11 million to transform the blighted Federal Screw Works site into Holmes Family Park.

The mostly concrete park has a climbing wall, sport courts, and spaces for skating.

Abby Hurst is the President of Main Street Park Alliance. She says a lot of community involvement was needed to make the park safe and enjoyable.

“So, it was enormous! It was more than we anticipated when we wanted to activate that space. It was also tremendously rewarding.”

Hurst says there’s still some work left to be done before Holmes Family Park is complete. She says some furniture, a donor sign and a name sign for the front will be installed in the near future.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

