Washtenaw County Health Department looking for restaurants to join SNAP program

The Washtenaw County Health Department is inviting local eating establishments to join the Restaurant Meal Program. It allows SNAP recipients to buy prepared meals.

Typically, SNAP benefits can only be used for grocery items and not prepared foods. The program allows participants to use their Michigan Bridge Card to buy meals at participating restaurants.

Angela Parsons is a Senior Management Analyst with the Health Department. She says the program is targeted toward the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“It is for folks who have a recognized disability, for folks who are aged 60 years or older or individuals who may be homeless and also spouses of an eligible participant.”

Eligible SNAP participants are automatically enrolled in the program. Restaurants must have sit down seating available, be fully accessible, offer low-cost meals, and have a point-of-sale device to be eligible to serve.

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