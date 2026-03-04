Food Gatherers partners with Rotary Club of Ann Arbor for key spring season food drive

Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor and the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor are teaming up for a key food drive to provide meals for those in need to start the spring season.

Organizers running the Rotary Fights Child Hunger food drive hope to gather enough to prepare 100,000 meals before March 20th.

Charlotte Csicsila is the Chief Financial Officer for Food Gatherers. She says food pantries and other distributors they regularly work with have been reporting that the number of residents currently experiencing food insecurity has remained elevated.

“They’ve definitely have seen that the demand remains very high. There’s been some insecurity for households related to some of the changes that happened budgetary-wise with the federal government, and those changes continue to be implemented.”

Csicsila says food drives like this show that the community is attentive in addressing food insecurity that their fellow residents might be facing.

