Cost of living reflected in number of people looking for help with food and housing in Washtenaw County

The increased cost of living is taking a toll on many Washtenaw County families. SOS Community Services provides shelter, needed resources and food, but the need is growing.

When a pause in SNAP benefits took effect in November, people went into panic mode. That’s according to Barbara Cecil, Development Director at SOS Community Services. The organization helps at-risk or homeless families in Washtenaw County. Their food pantry currently serves around 300 households each week.

“Definitely, there’s an increase in demand for emergency housing and food in our community. I think there’s an increase in tent camps and people who are moving to live outside, even in these frigid temperatures because they do not have housing.”

In recent months, Cecil says more people have been seeking assistance who have not turned to the pantry in years, or ever.

