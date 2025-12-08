Federal government SNAP freeze for Michigan recipients impacts local immigrants

The federal government is freezing SNAP for Michigan recipients until state officials hand over data on the names and immigration status of all participants.

Barbara Cecil is the Development Director for SOS Community Services in Ypsilanti. She says the suspension of SNAP benefits over immigrant status is a targeted attack.

She says there’s some fear among their immigrant clientele that they will be harassed or threatened with deportation over the loss of food assistance. She says Michigan shouldn’t be forced to choose between helping immigrants and keeping SNAP.

“That puts the state lawmakers in a rough bind, doesn’t it, as they want to protect all Michiganders and they want to feed all Michiganders.”

Cecil says SOS will help immigrants and others in the community impacted by this freeze. She adds their pantry requires no ID to visit or to acquire food.

