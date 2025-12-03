© 2025 WEMU
MIRC supports local Afghan community through new federal challenges

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
People on a protest.
Maciej Prus
/
Pexels
People on a protest.

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC) is expressing concern regarding President Trump’s recent announcement on stronger scrutiny of Afghan residents’ immigration status.

Christine Sauve is the MIRC’s Community Engagement and Communications Coordinator. She says President Trump’s response to target Afghan residents with possible deportation after the November 26th Washington D.C. shooting that left one National Guard member dead and another injured is a form of collective punishment.

She adds Washtenaw has stepped up to help Afghans settle in the community in the past and will support them through this recent challenge.

“Washtenaw’s been a home for many Afghan individuals, feeling the warmth of Washtenaw residents. Many have really come out to help and assist these folks.”

Sauve says immigrants, regardless of their status, have rights. She says Afghans in Washtenaw will be facing more scrutiny in the coming months.

WEMU News washtenaw countyMichigan Immigrant Rights CenterChristine SauveDonald TrumpFederal Governmentmass shootingsafghanistanimmigration
Related Content
  • (From L to R) Washtenaw County Commissioner Andy LaBarre, Washtenaw County Sheriff Alysha Dyer, WICIR cofounder Melanie Harner and immigrant attorney Cesilie Cordovilla speak at a panel regarding how ICE is affecting Washtenaw County at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.
    WEMU News
    Washtenaw County's immigrant community fearful of ICE raids
    Kevin Meerschaert
    A crowd filled the room in the Westgate Branch of the Ann Arbor Library on Monday to hear how ICE is impacting Washtenaw County. The meeting was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
  • Phillis Engelbert.
    WEMU News
    Washtenaw Business Lens: The impacts of federal immigration policy
    David Fair
    The business community in Washtenaw County is central to the health of the local economy. WEMU has teamed with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber to take a closer look at local businesses and the people that make them run. On the 2nd Friday of every month, we’ll bring you "Washtenaw Business Lens" and explore the perspectives on how local, state and national news impacts our business community, and ultimately you. The chamber’s Andy LaBarre will be here each month and bring with him a special guest. In this inaugural edition of "Washtenaw Business Lens," Andy and WEMU's David Fair look at federal immigration policy and its impact on the business community. Their guest is Phillis Engelbert. She owns three vegan establishments in Ann Arbor, those being: Detroit Street Filling Station, The Lunch Room Bakery & Café, and North Star Lounge.
  • The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether the GOP-led Legislature violated the state Constitution in 2018 when it adopted two worker rights petition initiatives to keep them from going to the ballot and then amended them in the post-election lame duck session.
    Michigan News
    Immigrant-related workers comp case heard before Michigan Supreme Court
    Colin Jackson
    A case to decide whether a lawsuit over immigrant workers’ compensation claims moves forward appeared before the Michigan Supreme Court Wednesday. Colin Jackson has more.