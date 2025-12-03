MIRC supports local Afghan community through new federal challenges

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC) is expressing concern regarding President Trump’s recent announcement on stronger scrutiny of Afghan residents’ immigration status.

Christine Sauve is the MIRC’s Community Engagement and Communications Coordinator. She says President Trump’s response to target Afghan residents with possible deportation after the November 26th Washington D.C. shooting that left one National Guard member dead and another injured is a form of collective punishment.

She adds Washtenaw has stepped up to help Afghans settle in the community in the past and will support them through this recent challenge.

“Washtenaw’s been a home for many Afghan individuals, feeling the warmth of Washtenaw residents. Many have really come out to help and assist these folks.”

Sauve says immigrants, regardless of their status, have rights. She says Afghans in Washtenaw will be facing more scrutiny in the coming months.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

