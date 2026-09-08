RTA expands Ann Arbor-Detroit service for working commuters

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA) is expanding its services to meet the growing needs of working commuters traveling between Ann Arbor and Detroit.

The Detroit-to-Ann Arbor Express Bus service (D2A2) route, has more than 10,000 riders a month.

Ben Stupka is RTA’s Executive Director. He says adding more weekday and weekend times addresses concerns shared by working commuters who want more reliable transport to cover more shifts. He says this change was especially important for healthcare employees.

“It helps people who maybe were taking the bus a couple of days a week and now rely on maybe it was just arriving a little bit late. They were kind of like rushing to get to work. Now, they have a much more steady ability to get to work.”

Stupka says the continued growth of the D2A2 route shows riders want an alternative to traveling and parking their vehicle within city limits.

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