Rep. Dingell, Democrats demanding answers on postponing cyclospora research

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell and nine fellow House Democratic colleagues want to know why the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has put two research projects related to cyclospora on hold.

In a letter to the USDA Secretary, Dingell and lawmakers demand answers for why the department did not seek congressional authorization for the reorganization which has affected research into cyclospora—the bacterium that caused the largest foodborne illness outbreak in U.S. history, most of the cases in Michigan.

They say the research is critical to preventing another outbreak.

Researchers told lawmakers that they are unable to continue any research beyond preserving cyclospora samples from previous outbreaks and are having to turn down requests from other federal agencies investigating the outbreak.

The letter also questions the relocation and reduction of staff.

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