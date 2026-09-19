EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly uses investiture to focus on student achievement and well-being

A large crowd of students, faculty, staff and alumni joined several local officials on Friday for the investiture of Dr. Brendan Kelly as Eastern Michigan’s 24th President.

The student choir was performing as attendees walked by EMU’s cheerleaders into Pease Auditorium.

During his investiture address, Dr. Kelly said many changes are occurring in higher education, but one constant must be the focus on providing students with the tools they need to succeed.

“For us to fulfill our mission as universities, students must be visible and seen and engaged as individuals, so that they can be positioned to grow, especially in a disconnected, digital world.”

Kelly says his goal is to provide the students of Eastern Michigan the richest experience possible that is rooted in a sense of community.

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