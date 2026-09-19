© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EMU President Dr. Brendan Kelly uses investiture to focus on student achievement and well-being

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 19, 2026 at 8:41 AM EDT
Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the crowd at his investiture on September 18, 2026.
1 of 5  — IMG_20260918_143408273_HDR.jpg
Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the crowd at his investiture on September 18, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The EMU Student choir performing in front of Pease Auditorium for Dr. Brendan Kelly's investiture on September 18, 2026.
2 of 5  — IMG_20260918_134000879_HDR.jpg
The EMU Student choir performing in front of Pease Auditorium for Dr. Brendan Kelly's investiture on September 18, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A crowd is seated at Pease Auditorium for Dr. Brendan Kelly's investiture on September 18, 2026.
3 of 5  — IMG_20260918_143937290.jpg
A crowd is seated at Pease Auditorium for Dr. Brendan Kelly's investiture on September 18, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU Board of Regents Chair Nathan Ford presents the Presidential Medallion to Dr. Brendan Kelly at his investiture on September 18, 2026.
4 of 5  — kelly and ford.jpg
EMU Board of Regents Chair Nathan Ford presents the Presidential Medallion to Dr. Brendan Kelly at his investiture on September 18, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Brendan Kelly (right) chats with Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and EMU Class of '77 alumnus Rodney Slater (left) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) during a reception after his investiture ceremony on September 18, 2026.
5 of 5  — IMG_20260918_152423721_HDR.jpg
Dr. Brendan Kelly (right) chats with Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and EMU Class of '77 alumnus Rodney Slater (left) and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) during a reception after his investiture ceremony on September 18, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A large crowd of students, faculty, staff and alumni joined several local officials on Friday for the investiture of Dr. Brendan Kelly as Eastern Michigan’s 24th President.

The student choir was performing as attendees walked by EMU’s cheerleaders into Pease Auditorium.

During his investiture address, Dr. Kelly said many changes are occurring in higher education, but one constant must be the focus on providing students with the tools they need to succeed.

“For us to fulfill our mission as universities, students must be visible and seen and engaged as individuals, so that they can be positioned to grow, especially in a disconnected, digital world.”

Kelly says his goal is to provide the students of Eastern Michigan the richest experience possible that is rooted in a sense of community.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityDr. Brendan KellyPease AuditoriumHigher Educationeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content