EMU President Kelly says U-M pilot grade program shows how universities are evolving

Eastern Michigan University President, Dr. Brendan Kelly says the way higher education evaluates learning is evolving. He says that’s part of U-M’s recent announcement of a pilot program to give pass /no credit grades for some students.

Beginning in the fall of 2027, freshmen in Michigan’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts will not have letter grades placed on their transcripts for their first semester.

Kelly says the grade system has been around for a long time, but it isn’t the only one to track achievement.

“There are lots of ways for us to assess people reaching competency levels, both in terms of knowledge, skills, demonstrations of learning of wide varieties.”

Michigan says the students will be given letter grades and instructor feedback, but they won’t become part of their permanent record. The idea is to help the students as they begin their transition to college life.

Kelly says EMU is always looking for ways to improve the student experience.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

