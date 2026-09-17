Dr. Brendan Kelly's investiture as EMU President to be held on Friday

He’s been on the job since April, but on Friday, the Investiture Ceremony will be held to instill Dr. Brendan Kelly as the 24th President of Eastern Michigan University.

Since his arrival, Kelly has been meeting with staff, students and local and Washtenaw County officials discussing his vision for EMU and its role in the community.

Earlier this week, he addressed the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees. He said he looks forward to working with them for the betterment of the community.

“Tressa Kelly and I have lived in many communities across the United States, and we’ve tried in each of them to create positive change and to leverage the influence and capacity of the university to go and help contribute to that, but it always took partners.”

The ceremony begins at 2 PM in Pease Auditorium on campus. It’s free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.

After the ceremony, there will be a reception in Sill Hall.

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