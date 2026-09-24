U-M study shows Detroit anti-gun violence program appears to be working

An analysis by the University of Michigan shows a sharp drop in Detroit gun violence connected to a violence prevention program.

ShotStoppers is an intervention program that empowers community members who have lived with gun violence to reduce such incidents in their own neighborhoods.

According to a study by U-M’s Poverty Solutions initiative, homicides and nonfatal shootings have dropped 45% over the past three years in areas where the program is taking place.

Sam Stragand is senior program manager and author of the report.

“Beyond that, we’re able to look to see that, especially in the second year, these CVI zones saw bigger decreases in homicides and nonfatal shootings than the rest of the city.”

ShotStoppers is one of several efforts underway in Detroit addressing gun violence. Stragand says addressing community violence is linked to expanding economic opportunity and improved mental health.

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