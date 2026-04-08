U-M Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention launches data tracking tool

The University of Michigan has unveiled a new tracking tool called the Michigan Firearm Injury Near Real-Time Data System (Mi-FINDS).

The Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention’s newest data tracker can pinpoint when and in which neighborhoods injuries occur.

Dr. Jason Goldstick is the co-director of the Institute’s Data and Methods Core. He says information is gathered for Washtenaw County’s firearm injuries based on reports from the county’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We do get from them through the system, and obviously, Washtenaw County is not one of the highest per capita firearm injury areas in the state.”

Goldstick says the project aims to equip violence prevention workers with data, so they can effectively tackle gun injuries based on defined locations and demographics.

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