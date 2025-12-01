Gun violence task force report findings address local gun control

The State of Michigan has released its findings on how to combat local gun violence in its Gun Violence Prevention Task Force report and this could mean for a lot for Washtenaw County.

Jessica Roche is the Managing Director for University of Michigan’s Institute of Firearm Injury Prevention. She says a significant amount of gun violence in Washtenaw County comes from stolen firearms.

She says the task force report’s findings encourage law enforcement and community leaders to promote proper gun storage to reduce that particular source of violence.

“Educational campaigns in our county on secure storage and how to limit an unauthorized person having access to your firearm could help with that.”

Roche says an implementation team is currently being formed to work with local officials to put several of the task force’s recommendations into action, such as supporting community violence intervention efforts.

