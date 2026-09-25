Rheingans blasts Rogers over healthcare proposals

Ann Arbor State Representative Carrie Rheingans has hit the electronic campaign trail for fellow Democrat and U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Rheingans was part of a press Zoom call on Friday criticizing Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers’ opposition to expanding the Affordable Care Act.

This week marks the 16th anniversary of the ACA Patient Bill of Rights going into effect. Rheingans says those reforms need to be protected.

“In his current campaign for Senate, Mike Rogers is still calling for key ACA provisions to be repealed, including the requirement for insurers to provide no-cost, preventive care.”

The Rogers campaign has repeatedly stated it’s opposed to Medicare for All and instead supports price transparency for hospitals and insurers and market-driven health care choices and reforms.

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