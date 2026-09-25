© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rheingans blasts Rogers over healthcare proposals

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Rep. Carrie Rheingans on the campaign trail with U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
Abdul for Senate
Rep. Carrie Rheingans on the campaign trail with U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Ann Arbor State Representative Carrie Rheingans has hit the electronic campaign trail for fellow Democrat and U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Rheingans was part of a press Zoom call on Friday criticizing Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers’ opposition to expanding the Affordable Care Act.

This week marks the 16th anniversary of the ACA Patient Bill of Rights going into effect. Rheingans says those reforms need to be protected.

“In his current campaign for Senate, Mike Rogers is still calling for key ACA provisions to be repealed, including the requirement for insurers to provide no-cost, preventive care.”

The Rogers campaign has repeatedly stated it’s opposed to Medicare for All and instead supports price transparency for hospitals and insurers and market-driven health care choices and reforms.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureCarrie RheingansAbdul El-SayedMike RogersU.S. SenateAffordable Care ActMedicarehealth carehealthnovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content