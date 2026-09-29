U-M pauses plan for pass-no credit grade pilot

The University of Michigan is pausing its pilot grade covering program. It was to be instituted next fall for some freshmen in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts.

The plan was to designate all first-semester LSA students with grades of "pass" or "no credit" on their transcripts instead of a letter. It was to help students as they get acclimated to college life.

But President Domenico Grasso released a statement that says the proposal has become the subject of extensive media coverage. He says much of it distorted the university’s intentions.

Grasso says the misconceptions put the pilot’s success at-risk. He says after consulting with LSA leadership they’ve decided to shelve the program to allow for further input, analysis and discussion.

Grasso says he recognizes the pause may be disappointing to those who worked hard on its implementation. However, he says it’s the right move to protect the students.

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