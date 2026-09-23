Michigan universities slide in rankings in new national report

The University of Michigan is among several state educational institutions named in US News and World Report that have seen their rankings at the national level drop.

U-M dropped five points from its position of number 20 nationally to number 25. And nearly half out of 12 Michigan institutions listed out of 400 universities saw their rankings drop.

At the same time, the list showed smaller institutions edging up from the bottom.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology came in first on the list, unseating Princeton University after a 15-year run as No. 1.

The rankings system's latest criteria has evolved to include affordability, earnings by major, and income levels within four years of graduating.

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