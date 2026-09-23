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Michigan universities slide in rankings in new national report

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 23, 2026 at 6:38 AM EDT
University of Michigan sign.
Ken Lund
/
flickr.com

The University of Michigan is among several state educational institutions named in US News and World Report that have seen their rankings at the national level drop.

U-M dropped five points from its position of number 20 nationally to number 25. And nearly half out of 12 Michigan institutions listed out of 400 universities saw their rankings drop.

At the same time, the list showed smaller institutions edging up from the bottom.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology came in first on the list, unseating Princeton University after a 15-year run as No. 1.

The rankings system's latest criteria has evolved to include affordability, earnings by major, and income levels within four years of graduating.

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WEMU News michiganThe University of Michiganmichigan universitiesHigher Educationeducation
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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