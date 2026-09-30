Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation launches community survey

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has launched a new community needs survey and assessment. It seeks comment on the future of the city’s recreation programs and open spaces.

The new plan will evaluate the current amenities and resources while gauging community needs for the future. The survey is conducted every five years to comply with grant requirements from the state.

Landscape Architect Capital Project Manager Hillary Hanzel says it will be a more comprehensive survey than in the past.

“We have hired an outside firm that’s able to bring a broader perspective and a more robust community engagement process. This is part of that community engagement process and really part of our initial kind of information gathering and data assessment.”

There are a pair of surveys, one online and another that is being sent out to randomly selected Ann Arbor households.

The deadline to respond to the mailed-out surveys is November 1st. The online deadline is December 15th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

