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City of Ann Arbor to test out all-terrain wheelchair program at local parks

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published June 4, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
The City of Ann Arbor has been awarded $20,000 through the National Environmental Education Foundation’s 2026 Driving Mobility and Accessibility on Public Lands Grant. In partnership with the Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston and Leslie Science & Nature Center and with support from Toyota and National Environmental Education Foundation, the City of Ann Arbor will be purchasing an all-terrain track chair to increase the accessibility of select city parks. The track chair will be available for no-cost rental by the general public and city staff aim to launch the no-cost rental program in September 2026.
Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation
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a2gov.org
The City of Ann Arbor has been awarded $20,000 through the National Environmental Education Foundation’s 2026 Driving Mobility and Accessibility on Public Lands Grant. In partnership with the Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston and Leslie Science & Nature Center and with support from Toyota and National Environmental Education Foundation, the City of Ann Arbor will be purchasing an all-terrain track chair to increase the accessibility of select city parks. The track chair will be available for no-cost rental by the general public and city staff aim to launch the no-cost rental program in September 2026.

Park officials in Ann Arbor are working to make parks more accessible to those with mobility disabilities.

The City of Ann Arbor has received a $20,000 grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation to launch a pilot program offering free all-terrain wheelchair rentals.

Remy Long is the deputy manager for Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. He says many of the city's natural areas are currently inaccessible to those with mobility challenges.

“While there are some really notable trails, like the Border-to-Border, we do know there are more places that folks with mobility limitations want to explore. So, we need to think creatively about how to reduce those accessibility barriers.”

Long says Black Pond Woods Nature Area and the nearby Leslie Science Center are expected to be the first locations to test the program beginning in September.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Parks and RecreationLeslie Science and Nature Centerdisabilitiesmobilitygrants
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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