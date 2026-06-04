City of Ann Arbor to test out all-terrain wheelchair program at local parks

Park officials in Ann Arbor are working to make parks more accessible to those with mobility disabilities.

The City of Ann Arbor has received a $20,000 grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation to launch a pilot program offering free all-terrain wheelchair rentals.

Remy Long is the deputy manager for Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. He says many of the city's natural areas are currently inaccessible to those with mobility challenges.

“While there are some really notable trails, like the Border-to-Border, we do know there are more places that folks with mobility limitations want to explore. So, we need to think creatively about how to reduce those accessibility barriers.”

Long says Black Pond Woods Nature Area and the nearby Leslie Science Center are expected to be the first locations to test the program beginning in September.

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