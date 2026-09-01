City of Ann Arbor tackles uptick of littering in the Huron River

The Huron River has experienced an uptick in litter over the past several years. The City of Ann Arbor has been working on ways to address this growing issue.

Ann Arbor city officials have organized the Huron River Cleanup Program, where volunteers go out into the river to pick up trash left behind in the water.

Scott Spooner is Ann Arbor’s Parks and Recreation Deputy Manager. He says volunteers have collected a record amount of waste, totaling over two tons this year. He adds being better stewards means recognizing that littering impacts more than just the local community.

“Throwing something into the river doesn't get rid of that thing. It still is in the river, and it might be transported further downstream. But instead of it being a problem for maybe Ann Arbor, it's a problem for Ypsilanti or farther down.”

Volunteers have cleaned up the river more than 30 times so far this year.

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