Canton Township toddler pulls gun from backpack at daycare center

Police in Canton Township have arrested the parent of a toddler removing a loaded handgun from their backpack.

Staff at Children's World Early Learning Center in Canton Township were able to avert a possible disaster after a teacher noticed the toddler pulling the loaded gun in a holster from their backpack.

One of the parents is a law enforcement officer, but the gun was believed to have belonged to the other parent and is not considered a service weapon.

Police say the incident was captured on video that shows the toddler removing the firearm from the backpack.

A teacher in the room took immediate action to safely remove the gun from the child. The daycare has since disenrolled the family.

Charges against the parent are pending.

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