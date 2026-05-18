Washtenaw County Health Department says locking up guns and ammunition saves lives

Secure gun storage saves lives. With that in mind, the Washtenaw County Health Department is reminding the public about Michigan’s gun safety laws.

Michigan law requires gun owners to store firearms in a locked container and unloaded with a locking device when kids might be around.

Washtenaw County Health Department Spokesperson Beth Ann Hamilton says firearm injuries and deaths are everyone’s responsibility and are preventable.

“We know that there's research that as many as one in three youth gun suicides and unintentional deaths could be prevented by securing guns. It's really, you know, just a simple action that people can take that, like you said, can save lives.”

Ammunition should be stored separately from the firearm. Free gun locks are available from the Health Department and other community locations.

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