Pittsfield Township and SEMCOG partner to produce promotional video

Pittsfield Township, in collaboration with the Southeastern Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), has produced a video to highlight the community.

The video titled “Experience Pittsfield Township” showcases parks, walking and biking trails, businesses and other highlights around the community.

Supervisor Trish Reilly says the service was offered by SEMCOG, so they jumped at the chance to get the video produced. She says it can become a powerful economic tool.

“Pittsfield often faces identity challenges. So, this video serves to highlight our strategic location, our excellent schools, our vibrant sense of place, showing prospective businesses and their employees that we have a very thriving quality of life to offer.”

Reilly says they also want to build community pride to remind residents Pittsfield is a great place to live.

The video is available on the township’s YouTube page.

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