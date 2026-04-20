Pittsfield Township to remove uncollected rubbish carts

Pittsfield Township says it will begin to pick up residential rubbish carts left behind by former provider Priority Waste today.

After numerous complaints from the community, township trustees voted earlier this year to switch from Priority Waste to Stevens Disposal. The change took effect on April 1st.

Priority Waste was supposed to gather their old carts at the time of their last pick up, but as of last Friday, many were still on the curb.

Township Director of Community Development, Jessica West says the old receptacles are becoming a problem.

“There’s a lot of people kind of taking those old carts and putting some of the storm debris and other things in there, and we really have to have them continue to put them into put them into Stevens Disposal because Priority Waste is no longer servicing those carts in any way, shape or form.”

West says residents will need to make sure the old receptacles are empty of any trash or other waste. She says they hope to have all of them picked up by May 1st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org