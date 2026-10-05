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Ann Arbor City Council to vote on glue trap ban

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 5, 2026 at 8:17 AM EDT
Glue trap.
Shutterstock
Glue trap.

The city of Ann Arbor may soon ban the sale of glue traps. An ordinance is being introduced at tonight’s city council meeting.

The ban would not apply to traps for insects or spiders. Most are used to trap rodents in and around homes, but they often snare other animals like birds, cats and squirrels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise against using them.

Ordinance cosponsor and council member Ayesha Ghazi Edwin says the traps can cause inhumane suffering.

“I mean, I think that many people will buy these traps, and they just don’t realize kind of what happens once animals get stuck. Often, animals can be alive for days.”

The ban covers both the sale and usage of glue traps.

Violations would be a civil infraction punishable by a fine of $250 for the first offense and between $250 and $500 for subsequent offenses. It will be enforced by community standards.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAyesha Ghazi Edwincdcanimal controlAnimal Crueltyanimals
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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