Ann Arbor City Council to vote on glue trap ban

The city of Ann Arbor may soon ban the sale of glue traps. An ordinance is being introduced at tonight’s city council meeting.

The ban would not apply to traps for insects or spiders. Most are used to trap rodents in and around homes, but they often snare other animals like birds, cats and squirrels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise against using them.

Ordinance cosponsor and council member Ayesha Ghazi Edwin says the traps can cause inhumane suffering.

“I mean, I think that many people will buy these traps, and they just don’t realize kind of what happens once animals get stuck. Often, animals can be alive for days.”

The ban covers both the sale and usage of glue traps.

Violations would be a civil infraction punishable by a fine of $250 for the first offense and between $250 and $500 for subsequent offenses. It will be enforced by community standards.

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