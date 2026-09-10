Washtenaw County Health Department issues warning after two bats discovered with rabies

The Washtenaw County Health Department has issued an information warning after two bats with rabies were discovered locally.

Beth Ann Hamilton is a spokesperson for the local health department. She says bat exposures are more common during the summer and fall.

She says residents who find a bat in their home shouldn’t let it out because health officials may need to test it for rabies and determine whether anyone was exposed. She adds it's not always obvious if someone was scratched or bit by a bat.

“Bats can get into really small holes in your home, so they can fit through, like, a crack as small as a dime. So it's really important to make sure that your home is secured, both in your attic and basically everywhere, to just make sure that they can't crawl into that hole.”

Hamilton says residents should also make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

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