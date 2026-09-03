Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approves Health Department budget, recognizes need for more nurses

Washtenaw County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the upcoming budget for the County Health Department. One area where a personnel shortage continues is having enough qualified nurses.

The difficulty in finding nurses who are willing to work for the county is not new. With the number of hospitals and other medical providers in and around Ann Arbor, the competition is extensive.

County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck says qualified nurses are hard to come by.

“There’s so much that we do in the Health Department that only nurses can do. And we have an incredible group of nurses at the Health Department. It’s amazing work that they do and we want the best nurses.”

The WCHD budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year is just under $21 million. That’s a bit lower than was appropriated in the current year. Much of that is due to uncertainty over funding on the federal level.

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