Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners considers limiting public comment

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is considering some rule changes, including involving public comments during meetings.

The proposed changes would set new rules for an initial public comment period. They include a 60-minute overall time limit, only allowing Washtenaw County residents to speak, or limiting comments to agenda items. A second open time would occur at the end of the agenda.

There have been marathon meetings due to long public participation sessions. Commission Chair Katie Scott says that benefits no one.

“I think public comment is really important. I agree. We need to be here and listen to people, but we are here to do business. It also doesn’t help democracy to be making resolutions where we are spending millions of dollars at 2:00 in the morning.”

Nothing has been finalized and some on the commission prefer not to add new constraints to public participation.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

