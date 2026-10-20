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City of Ann Arbor looking for solutions to stop Gallup Park B2B Walkway from sinking

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
The B2B Trail in Gallup Park is closed, due to deteriorating culverts and the risk of sinkholes and will remain closed until the city confirms conditions are safe for reopening.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
The B2B Trail in Gallup Park is closed, due to deteriorating culverts and the risk of sinkholes and will remain closed until the city confirms conditions are safe for reopening.

The City of Ann Arbor is seeking a more permanent solution to stabilize the Border-to-Border Trail between Geddes Dam and the fishing pond at Gallup Park after sinkholes began forming beneath the walkway.

Three culverts running beneath the Huron River in Gallup Park, designed in the early 1900s to allow water flow through the area, have deteriorated and reached the end of their lifespan.

Scott Spooner is the City of Ann Arbor’s Deputy Parks Manager. He says this is a safety issue and could cause the B2B walkway at the park to collapse if enough rain falls.

City engineers worked on a temporary solution.

“We poured a reinforced concrete pad that extended well over the sides of the culvert to allow path users to go from the east side to the west side and west side to the east side without any undue weight on that structure underneath.”

Spooner says a plan to update the culverts will be drafted before the end of the year.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Parks and RecreationGallup ParkBorder-to-Border Trailinfrastructure
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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