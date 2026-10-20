City of Ann Arbor looking for solutions to stop Gallup Park B2B Walkway from sinking

The City of Ann Arbor is seeking a more permanent solution to stabilize the Border-to-Border Trail between Geddes Dam and the fishing pond at Gallup Park after sinkholes began forming beneath the walkway.

Three culverts running beneath the Huron River in Gallup Park, designed in the early 1900s to allow water flow through the area, have deteriorated and reached the end of their lifespan.

Scott Spooner is the City of Ann Arbor’s Deputy Parks Manager. He says this is a safety issue and could cause the B2B walkway at the park to collapse if enough rain falls.

City engineers worked on a temporary solution.

“We poured a reinforced concrete pad that extended well over the sides of the culvert to allow path users to go from the east side to the west side and west side to the east side without any undue weight on that structure underneath.”

Spooner says a plan to update the culverts will be drafted before the end of the year.

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