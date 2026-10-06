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City of Ann Arbor to develop recommendation for future of Veterans Memorial Park

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
The public pool at Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
The public pool at Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council is asking the administration to develop recommendations regarding the future of Veterans Memorial Park.

A recent park and recreation assessment management Plan identified significant investments are needed at Vets Park to maintain current operations. The park was damaged, particularly the ice arena, by a tornado in April.

Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena after the damage done by the April 2026 tornado.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena after the damage done by the April 2026 tornado.

Council member Travis Radina says before moving forward they need to know what is needed and how much it will cost.

“We know that there is a demand out there for the features that are there, but I think that it’s important for us to really take this moment and not try to rush to a solution because whatever solution is there is going to be significant.”

The ice arena, which has been closed since the storm, will remain shuttered while the process is underway.

The resolution asks the administration to complete their review and present them to the Park Advisory Commission within six months.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborVeterans Memorial ParkAnn Arbor Parks and RecreationAnn Arbor Parks Advisory CommissionAnn Arbor City CouncilTravis Radinatornadodevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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