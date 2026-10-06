City of Ann Arbor to develop recommendation for future of Veterans Memorial Park

The Ann Arbor City Council is asking the administration to develop recommendations regarding the future of Veterans Memorial Park.

A recent park and recreation assessment management Plan identified significant investments are needed at Vets Park to maintain current operations. The park was damaged, particularly the ice arena, by a tornado in April.

City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena after the damage done by the April 2026 tornado.

Council member Travis Radina says before moving forward they need to know what is needed and how much it will cost.

“We know that there is a demand out there for the features that are there, but I think that it’s important for us to really take this moment and not try to rush to a solution because whatever solution is there is going to be significant.”

The ice arena, which has been closed since the storm, will remain shuttered while the process is underway.

The resolution asks the administration to complete their review and present them to the Park Advisory Commission within six months.

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