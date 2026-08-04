FEMA setting up disaster recovery center for people affected by April tornado

FEMA officials will be coming to Ann Arbor to evaluate reimbursement claims by locals impacted by severe weather events in April.

Sydney Parmenter is the Emergency Manager for the City of Ann Arbor. She says FEMA is setting up a temporary disaster recovery center to help residents and businesses determine whether damage to their property caused by April’s tornado is eligible for federal assistance or loans.

She says while the city itself didn’t qualify for public assistance from FEMA, this is an opportunity for many in the community to have some closure regarding lost trees or building damage.

“These types of events can be very disruptive on folks' lives. And so, it's really important, I think, that when we're dealing with a disaster like this that we follow all the protocols, so that any sort of reimbursement that is available that we're pursuing those.”

The cutoff date for FEMA individual assistance is August 31st.

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