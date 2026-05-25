Homeowners could earn rebate for building tornado safe rooms

When a tornado tore a path of destruction though part of Ann Arbor last month, it was a reminder of the need to be prepared for such weather conditions. The State of Michigan may be able to provide some help.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is taking applications for the tornado safe room rebate program. Selected applicants could receive a rebate covering up to 75% of the cost of building a new tornado safe room.

Division spokesman Clayton Cummings says the maximum reimbursement is a little over $7,000.

“The rebate is not for residents who already have installed a tornado safe room. This has to be a new construction project once the homeowner learns that they were selected for the rebate.”

Cummings reiterates that funding from FEMA for the rebates has yet to be awarded. He says they want a list of possible recipients as part of the application process.

Applications are available through the Michigan Safe Room Rebate Program website.

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