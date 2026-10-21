Two candidates make their case for Washtenaw County Probate Judge

Two candidates are making their case to be Washtenaw County’s next Probate Judge.

Jennifer Lawrence currently runs her own family law firm in Ann Arbor. She says she would coordinate with SafeHouse Center to provide more support to people seeking personal protection orders. She adds growing up with a disabled family member has shaped her commitment to protecting vulnerable people.

“What makes the most sense, what's the fairest, what's the most equitable, making sure that people who are supposed to be protected are protected, and that would be my philosophy as a judge.”

Alethia Battles is a clinical social worker and associate general counsel for the University of Michigan. She says she wants to foster programs and resources to educate people about probate court. She says she would make judgments based on the interest of those in need of guardianship.

“Sometimes, people have other agendas. It has always been what is in the best interest of this person. And sometimes, that is contrary to what the family wants.”

November’s winner will replace outgoing county probate judge Julia Owdziej.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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