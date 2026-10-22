Residents learn forest history and stewardship with Ann Arbor's "TREEducation" Series

The City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations is working with the local community to help them become better tree stewards.

The TREEducation Series program aims to inform residents about Ann Arbor’s trees through guided walks.

Sean Reynolds is the Senior Analyst for the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says people sometimes tend to take trees for granted. He says trees regulate temperature and sustain ecosystems all throughout the city.

He adds the program shows how residents can help maintain and protect them.

“So, really just trying to get folks to just pay a little bit more attention to trees, take in a few more details, just be aware of the fact that these trees are here, and they're providing us a bunch of benefits. And we really need to take care of them, so that we can continue to benefit from them.”

Sean Reynolds / Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability & Innovations Residents gather for Ann Arbor's TREEducation program.

This month’s TREEducation focuses on environmental impacts that are currently threatening the city’s trees.

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