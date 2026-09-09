Ann Arbor OSI submits testimony for ongoing DTE electric rate increase case

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations (OSI) has submitted its testimony challenging DTE’s proposed electric rate increase in an ongoing administrative law case.

OSI has reviewed utility data from DTE submitted to the Michigan Public Service Commission and is seeking to reduce some of the proposed increases in Ann Arbor residents' electric bills for 2027.

Director Missy Stults says caseworkers look at what utilities DTE wants funding for and suggest things that are worth investing in for Ann Arbor. She says not everything DTE asks the Commission for suits the city’s energy needs.

“So, this most recent rate case looks at all of those issues and challenges, things from basic assumptions to investment decisions to programmatic decisions about what they're going to spend their time and their resources on.”

Stults says OSI has helped residents save $1.5 billion on their DTE energy bills over the last five years by consistently challenging rate increases.

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