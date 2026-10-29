Corn maze grows from Nixon Farms’ lifeline into local fall tradition

Nixon Farms outside Dexter began an annual fall tradition over 15 years ago. Today, it’s a growing destination for Washtenaw County residents.

Jenna Nixon is general manager of Nixon Farms in Webster Township. She says her father, Ryan Nixon, got the idea to start Blast Corn Maze during the Great Recession. She says the maze helped the centennial farm through economic hardship.

Nixon Farms expanded from its maze to include other fall activities and establish a shop.

Nixon explains how her maze drawings become a corn maze.

“We get it on our farming software, which is mounted on our zero-turn lawnmower. We start cutting it out with a lawnmower. So, when the corn's nice and short, I kind of just follow the paths that are on our little GPS. That is the secret to the maze design.”

Nixon says she hopes the farm has given the local community joy to look forward to during the fall.

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