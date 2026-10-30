Ann Arbor revamps its Circular Economy Map

The city of Ann Arbor has updated its Circular Economy Map for people looking to reuse, repair and restore items instead of throwing them away.

The map includes over 120 organizations and businesses where residents can thrift, donate and get items repaired or repurposed. It keeps the items from being sent to a landfill.

Sean Reynolds is a senior analyst with the Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations.

“So that's why strategy five of our A2ZERO plan for community-wide carbon neutrality, that fifth strategy in that plan, is focused on building out a secure economy, so fully just changing the way that we're using, reusing and disposing of materials to help reduce the amount of stuff that's going to those landfills.”

Users of the map can find second-hand tools, repair services, rental options and more.

Reynolds says it started a few years ago as a project by some University of Michigan students and was expanded by some community members.

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