A dozen families displaced by Ypsilanti Township apartment fire

A fire at an apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township displaced a dozen families early Tuesday morning.

The Ypsilanti Township Fire Department arrived around 6:30 AM at Fairway Trails off South Hewitt Road to find the apartment's first floor engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Steve Densmore says firefighters rescued all 15 residents from the complex. He says an older resident was checked out by paramedics for smoke inhalation. He adds that the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

“They're all being taken care of by the American Red Cross, as far as housing and getting their medicines and medications and all that squared away because those apartments were totally destroyed, and they don't have very much right now.”

Densmore says an investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the fire.

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