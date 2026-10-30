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City of Ann Arbor dedicates new eco-friendly No. 4 Fire Station

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:48 PM EDT
A banner commemorating Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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A banner commemorating Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A fire truck stationed outside of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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A fire truck stationed outside of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The plaque for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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The plaque for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Visitors gather for the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Visitors gather for the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony (as opposed to a ribbon cutting) for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony (as opposed to a ribbon cutting) for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Mindy Kerr, Ann Arbor's first-ever female firefighter, speaks at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Mindy Kerr, Ann Arbor's first-ever female firefighter, speaks at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (right) hands a congressional resolution to Mindy Kerr at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (right) hands a congressional resolution to Mindy Kerr at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Visitors applaud the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Visitors applaud the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The fire hose is uncoupled at the dedication ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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The fire hose is uncoupled at the dedication ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Equipment inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Equipment inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Artwork on display inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Artwork on display inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A fire pole inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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A fire pole inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of the bedrooms inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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One of the bedrooms inside Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The 24-foot-tall public art installation "Three Ladder Fire" by artist Christopher Fennell, placed outside of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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The 24-foot-tall public art installation "Three Ladder Fire" by artist Christopher Fennell, placed outside of Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Goodies for the kids at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
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Goodies for the kids at the fire hose uncoupling ceremony for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

After several building delays, Ann Arbor’s new Number 4 Fire Station is open for business. It’s the first station in the state to be net zero, carbon neutral.

Under the station, there are 16 geothermal wells and full solar on the roof. It’s the first new fire station in Ann Arbor since 1981.

It’s named in honor of Mindy Kerr, who was the city’s first female fire fighter. She served from 1980 to 2005.

Kerr says she’s awestruck over the support and the honor.

“I am just amazed at this honor and so happy that so many friends came out and so many of the firefighters I worked with have been here to share this. This is for them too.”

The living conditions at the station are also greatly improved with individual rooms for each firefighter and other gender-neutral amenities.

A 24-foot-tall public art installation created from decommissioned fire department ladders was erected in front of the station.

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Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Fire Departmentfire servicesCarbon Neutralityenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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