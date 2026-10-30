City of Ann Arbor dedicates new eco-friendly No. 4 Fire Station

After several building delays, Ann Arbor’s new Number 4 Fire Station is open for business. It’s the first station in the state to be net zero, carbon neutral.

Under the station, there are 16 geothermal wells and full solar on the roof. It’s the first new fire station in Ann Arbor since 1981.

It’s named in honor of Mindy Kerr, who was the city’s first female fire fighter. She served from 1980 to 2005.

Kerr says she’s awestruck over the support and the honor.

“I am just amazed at this honor and so happy that so many friends came out and so many of the firefighters I worked with have been here to share this. This is for them too.”

The living conditions at the station are also greatly improved with individual rooms for each firefighter and other gender-neutral amenities.

A 24-foot-tall public art installation created from decommissioned fire department ladders was erected in front of the station.

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