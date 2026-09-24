Decommissioned ladders repurposed for public art installation at Ann Arbor's new Fire Station No. 4

For years, the ladders of the Ann Arbor Fire Department have been a symbol of service to the community. Now, after being decommissioned, the ladders are being repurposed.

A public art sculpture, “Three Ladder Fire” by artist Christopher Fennell, will be installed at Ann Arbor’s new Fire Station No. 4 in mid-October. The 24-foot tall, 8-foot-wide sculpture is part of the city’s commitment to integrating public art into civic projects.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the use of decommissioned ladders is fitting.

“It's certainly a neat fit with the fire station being net-zero. So, there's the kind of environmental and sustainability part to it. And the reuse of the ladders fit right into that.”

The Ann Arbor Fire Department partnered with the Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC) to bring the project to fruition.

The official grand opening ceremony for Fire Station No. 4 is on October 30.

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