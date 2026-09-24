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Decommissioned ladders repurposed for public art installation at Ann Arbor's new Fire Station No. 4

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:25 AM EDT
Sculpter Christopher Fennell builds an art installation out of decommissioned ladders for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Sculpter Christopher Fennell builds an art installation out of decommissioned ladders for Ann Arbor's new Fire Station 4.

For years, the ladders of the Ann Arbor Fire Department have been a symbol of service to the community. Now, after being decommissioned, the ladders are being repurposed.

A public art sculpture, “Three Ladder Fire” by artist Christopher Fennell, will be installed at Ann Arbor’s new Fire Station No. 4 in mid-October. The 24-foot tall, 8-foot-wide sculpture is part of the city’s commitment to integrating public art into civic projects.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the use of decommissioned ladders is fitting.

“It's certainly a neat fit with the fire station being net-zero. So, there's the kind of environmental and sustainability part to it. And the reuse of the ladders fit right into that.”

The Ann Arbor Fire Department partnered with the Ann Arbor Art Center (A2AC) to bring the project to fruition.

The official grand opening ceremony for Fire Station No. 4 is on October 30.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Fire Departmentfire servicesmike kennedyann arbor art centerpublic artArtsustainabilityenvironment
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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