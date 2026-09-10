Ann Arbor’s 9/11 memorial highlights emergency services reforms

The City of Ann Arbor’s Fire and Police Departments are holding a memorial service for the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Local officials are reflecting on how emergency services have changed since that day.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says the tragedy and loss of life during 9/11 led to changes in how emergency services communicate and work together.

He says unified command has become an important part of emergency response to prevent the communication breakdowns that occurred between police and firefighters during the attacks. He adds newer generations of emergency workers should learn and carry on the reforms established by the older generation who are now slowly retiring.

“As time progresses on, we want to make sure that future generations are really aware of what happened that day and really the profound impact it did have on emergency services in the United States.”

Ann Arbor’s 9/11 memorial service will be held in front of the downtown fire station starting at 9 AM.

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