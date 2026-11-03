Ann Arbor launches new public survey on carbon offsets

The City of Ann Arbor has launched a new survey asking residents about public carbon offsets. The deadline for responding is November 20th.

The survey comes from the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. It asks participants to study and provide feedback on nine different carbon offset projects from around the world.

OSI Director Missy Stults says it’s to get an idea of what Ann Arbor residents prefer.

“Some of them are going to be focused on natural systems. Some are focused on energy systems. Some are here in the U.S. Some might be in Michigan. Some might in other U.S. states. Some are in areas that are underdeveloped and have been hit really hard by climate change.”

Stults says the offsets are a key component to Ann Arbor reaching its goal of city-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. She says one prospect on the table is the possibility of having to delay A2ZERO’s full implementation.

Stults says without carbon offsets, the 2030 goal is unrealistic.

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