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Ann Arbor launches new public survey on carbon offsets

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM EST
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The City of Ann Arbor has launched a new survey asking residents about public carbon offsets. The deadline for responding is November 20th.

The survey comes from the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. It asks participants to study and provide feedback on nine different carbon offset projects from around the world.

OSI Director Missy Stults says it’s to get an idea of what Ann Arbor residents prefer.

“Some of them are going to be focused on natural systems. Some are focused on energy systems. Some are here in the U.S. Some might be in Michigan. Some might in other U.S. states. Some are in areas that are underdeveloped and have been hit really hard by climate change.”

Stults says the offsets are a key component to Ann Arbor reaching its goal of city-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. She says one prospect on the table is the possibility of having to delay A2ZERO’s full implementation.

Stults says without carbon offsets, the 2030 goal is unrealistic.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationsmissy stultsA2Zero Carbon Neutrality PlanCarbon NeutralitysurveyPublic Inputenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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