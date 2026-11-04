Dingell says Democrats must deliver after winning seventh term in U.S. House

Last night Democrat Debbie Dingell won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. She will represent Michigan’s Sixth Congressional District for a seventh term. Dingell defeated several challengers including Republican Heather Smiley.

In January, Dingell will return to a Democrat-controlled House and Senate. However, she says her party now has to come together to address the problems its members were elected to solve.

“We have got to make sure that we address issues like the cost of food and gasoline and housing and deliver for the American people. There’s a Presidential election in two years, and if we haven’t delivered they’re going to hold us accountable.”

Since last weekend, Dingell has been closely involved in unsuccessful attempts to broker peace in Michigan’s closely watched U.S. Senate race. Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens revoked her support for U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in part due to El-Sayed’s views on Israel. Now that the election is over, Dingell says it’s time to "put that chapter behind us" and focus on issues.

"And the issue that I’m the most committed to is standing up to hate and making sure that every single person in Michigan feels safe, is treated with respect and dignity, is not worried about who they are, what their faith is, what their background is or where they live.”

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