U.S. Rep. Dingell says they should still be in Washington working

Ann Arbor Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she would rather be in Washington this week, but Speaker Mike Johnson had other ideas.

Members of the U.S. House were sent home early last week when Johnson cancelled votes and placed Congress on hiatus until after the election.

Dingell says there are plenty of issues that should be addressed from the war with Iran, high gas prices, to regulations regarding artificial intelligence.

“And I know that the Republicans and Democrats agree on a lot of this. So, I’m going to work while I’m home, and I’m going to work 5 AM to midnight, but I’d rather be in Washington with my colleagues actually getting some legislation passed.”

Dingell says she will have a data center bill ready when Congress gets back in session after the November election. She also says there needs to be work on setting up guardrails regarding AI.

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